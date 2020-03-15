Texans bring back cornerback Bradley Roby on a three-year, $36 million deal, per report
Bradley Roby is sticking in Houston
The Houston Texans are retaining arguably their top cornerback on the eve of the legal tampering period. Veteran Bradley Roby has signed a three-year, $36 million deal to remain with the club he spent the 2019 season with, according to NFL Network.
That $12 million average annual value on this new contract is a bit of a pay bump from the one-year, $10 million deal Roby signed with Houston last offseason after spending his entire career previously with the Denver Broncos. That AAV also puts him right outside the top 10 in the NFL among corners. For reference, Roby is now in the ballpark of Darius Slay ($12.1 million AAV), Janoris Jenkins ($12.5 million) and even Stephon Gilmore ($13 million). Of course, those figures and Roby's standing among the highest paid corners could change between now and the initial wave of free agency, but it's quite a raise nonetheless.
Roby played just 10 games with the Texans over the course of the regular season because of a hamstring injury that limited him throughout the year, but he was effective while on the field. The 27-year-old was able to total 38 tackles throughout the year to go along with two interceptions and eight pass breakups. His 77.4 passer rating when targeted was also a career-low, the lowest among Texans cornerbacks, and was tied for 24th among 133 qualified corners according to Pro Football Focus. He also showed solid versatility by playing both in the slot and on the outside.
Now that he has one year under his belt in the Texans system, Houston could be looking at a player who is even better in 2020 now that he's more familiar with its defensive approach.
