Houston Texans fans were hoping to find a win over the Baltimore Ravens under their tree on Christmas. Instead, they got a 31-2 blowout loss, and that prompted the boo birds to make an appearance at NRG Stadium.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who failed to find any rhythm against the Baltimore defense, was asked about those very audible boos in his postgame press conference. Stroud said he wouldn't let the jeering eat at him, but he understood where the fans were coming from and said he could use it as fuel moving forward.

"People are entitled to their opinions," Stroud said. "They care about the game. Their emotions matter. I understand. It's not the first time, and it probably won't be the last. It's not something to internalize and point the finger at yourself, but it is something you can use to motivate you. … I got plenty of football left in my career hopefully, God willing. This is gonna be a story I'll tell one day that'll help me in the long run."

The Texans managed to generate only 211 total yards of offense, and their only points came from the defense. Stroud connected on just 17 of his 31 passing attempts for 185 yards and an interception, and he was under duress all afternoon. The Ravens got to Stroud for five sacks totaling 37 yards in losses.

To his credit, Stroud offered a very blunt self-assessment while speaking to the media.

"Terrible on my behalf," Stroud said of his performance. "Probably one of my worst games of my whole career."

The Texans have already clinched an AFC South title and a playoff berth, so next week's regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans will be about getting back on track before the postseason. That one will be on the road, so there's no risk of hearing any boos from the home crowd in Nashville.