Through four weeks, C.J. Stroud is already off to one of the best starts by any rookie quarterback in NFL history and if he has another huge week, he could pass some big names in the NFL record book.

The Houston quarterback, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is averaging 303 passing yards per game for the 2-2 Texans. Overall, Stroud has 1,212 yards on the season so far, which currently ranks fourth in the NFL.

If the Texans QB can hit his season average on Sunday against Atlanta, then he'll move past Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck in the NFL record book. Mahomes threw for 1,484 yards during his first five games in the NFL, which ranks as fifth-most in NFL history. The Chiefs QB is right behind Luck, who ranks fourth all time with 1,488 yards through five games.

If Stroud throws for 300 yards against the Falcons, he'll be up to 1,512, which would move give him the third-highest total in NFL history through five games. Besides passing Mahomes and Luck, Stroud would also pass Marc Bulger, who threw for 1,496 yards during the first give games of his career, which came with the Rams.

Stroud's season high this year is 384 yards and if he can hit that number again, he'll have a chance at breaking the NFL record for most passing yards through five games. The record-holder is currently Cam Newton, who threw for 1,610 yards in his first five games. The second-ranked player on the list is Justin Herbert, who threw for 1,542 yards during his first five starts with the Chargers.

If Stroud throws for 331 yards against the Falcons, he'll pass Herbert on the list. To pass Newton, he'll need to throw for 399 yards, which won't be easy when you consider that the Falcons have given up the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this year (176.3 yards per game).

Here's a look at the five players with the most passing yards through five games

1. Cam Newton (Panthers): 1,610

2. Justin Herbert (Chargers): 1,542

3. Marc Bulger (Rams): 1,496

4. Andrew Luck (Colts): 1,488

5. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 1,484

It should also be noted that Stroud is on pace to shatter the rookie passing record, which is held by Luck. Back in 2012, the Colts quarterback threw for 4,374 yards as a rookie. Stroud is on pace for 5,151, which would top Luck's number by nearly 800 yards.

Luck's record was set when the NFL schedule was just 16 games, but even that wouldn't slow down Stroud. If the Texans only played 16 games, Stroud would still be on pace to smash the record with 4,848 yards.