Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud is continuing to manage shoulder soreness and is not throwing during OTAs. Ryans said Stroud's soreness in his right throwing shoulder is "general" and is not expected to be a long-term situation.

Last week, Stroud suffered from a "tight pectoral muscle" and watched as Davis Mills handled first-team duties during voluntary team activities. New Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley previously downplayed concerns as well.

"We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there," Ryans told the media after practice on Tuesday.

Until Stroud returns in a full capacity, Mills will get the rest for Texans, who re-signed their backup quarterback to a one-year extension during the 2024 season. He has served as the No. 2 in Houston the last several years and has been serviceable as a spot starter since he was drafted in 2021.

Houston has a new-look offense of sorts around Stroud with offseason additions Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel at wide receiver along with personnel changes along a front that gave up the NFL's second-most sacks last fall.

Stroud took more of a leadership role as a second-year player after not being as vocal as a rookie.

"I'm the captain of the ship, and I've got to run it the right way," Stroud said during his second season. "And I feel like I've stepped into the role of not only holding guys accountable, but also holding myself accountable to those moments. I don't let anything slide."

After earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as a first-round pick in 2023, Stroud's numbers dipped a bit last season. He finished with 3,727 yards passing and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as the Texans got to the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to eventual AFC champion Kansas City.

Stroud's one of the headliners looking to rebound from a sophomore slump of sorts. Caley's job is to put Stroud in best position to succeed and get him back to rookie-year form when he finished eighth in MVP voting and enjoyed the league's lowest interception rate.

As a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2021, Stroud missed a start for the Buckeyes with a shoulder injury in the same general area. He later attributed the issue to a "stressed rotator cuff" during fall camp and played through it.