Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is enjoying a spectacular rookie season. In nine games, Stroud has thrown for 2,625 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Those totals would put Stroud on pace for 4,958 passing yards, which would shatter the previous rookie passing yards record that was set by former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck threw for 4,374 yards in a 16-game season during his rookie campaign back in 2012.

If Stroud is able to hang onto his current pace, he'll eclipse Luck's record in 15 games.

When it comes to the rookie passing touchdowns record, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds that particular mark with 31 passing touchdowns. Herbert accomplished that feat during his rookie season back in 2020. Stroud isn't quite on pace to set that record, but he's nearly halfway there with nine games in the books.

Stroud, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, continued his stellar rookie campaign by helping the Texans knock off the Cincinnati Bengals in a 30-27 upset victory on Sunday. Stroud completed 23-of-39 passes for 356 yards and a touchdown, leading a drive in the final seconds to set up the game-winning goal from kicker Matt Ammendola.