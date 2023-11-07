Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made history on Sunday with a 470-yard, five-touchdown showcase against the Buccaneers, boosting his case not only for Offensive Rookie of the Year but perhaps even NFL MVP. But the 22-year-old had more pressing matters to discuss immediately following his victorious Week 9 showing, using his postgame press conference to highlight a personal struggle over the incarceration of his father, and the conditions of certain American prisons.

"That's what I've been battling with, trying to still be a family man ... and still be a football player and do my job," Stroud said. "I got to talk to my dad a little bit this week. I'm praying to God that something can happen, that he can get out and come to one of these games. I've been praying for him a lot."

Sports Illustrated reported ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, in which Stroud was selected No. 2 overall out of Ohio State, that the quarterback's father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, is serving a 38-year sentence for 2015 charges of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and misdemeanor sexual battery. The elder Stroud's arrest sent his family of six "into financial ruin" and close to homelessness, per SI, and C.J. didn't speak with his father again until last year, when the younger Stroud offered forgiveness. Coleridge isn't eligible for parole at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento until 2040, when he'll be 74.

"I didn't wanna make this public, man, but our criminal justice system isn't right," Stroud told reporters Sunday. "It's something that I need to probably be a little more vocal about, because what he's going through is not right. ... I'm praying for the situation. ... It's not just my dad's situation, but the whole criminal justice system is corrupt. ... Some of the prisons have rats and roaches and things like that. And don't get me wrong, criminals, they should pay their time but ... they're still humans."

Stroud's story is inextricably linked to his father's absence, as his mother, Kimberly, told SI prior to the draft.

"He had a choice when his father went away," she said. "He was going to let that motivate him and be the best or he was going to succumb to it and become a statistic of a kid whose parent did something they shouldn't (have)."

How has Stroud persevered, not only growing up but as the most composed rookie quarterback in the game today?

Stroud credits the faith his father, Coleridge, helped introduce.

"First and foremost, man, I gotta give all glory and praise to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ," he told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn immediately following Sunday's win. "When you give your life to the Lord, man, he gives you opportunities, and it's what you do with it."

Stroud doubled down on the role of faith in his fight to win on and off the field in the post-game press conference.

"We were in our chapel," he said, "and our pastor was talking about, 'worship on your way.' So basically, worship when things aren't the greatest. And that's the true testament to faith. I couldn't do anything on that field without my Lord and savior. He's given me a sense of peace even when everything around me's going crazy."