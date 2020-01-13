Texans' Carlos Hyde wants to stay in Houston, not 'start all over' with a new team

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde is set to hit the open market this offseason -- which is the one thing he does not want to do. The Ohio State product has played for four teams in six seasons, and he believes he has done enough to earn an extension from the Texans.

Hyde recorded 44 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 18 yards during the Texans' 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, and after the game, he made it clear to reporters that he'd like to stay in Houston.

"Yes, I definitely want to be back here," Hyde said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I don't want to go to another team and start all over again. I felt like Houston was home. I think I handled my part. I've just got to let things play out in the offseason and see what happens."

Wilson reports that there is mutual interest between Hyde and the Texans, which bodes well for the 29-year-old running back. Hyde recorded his first ever 1,000-yard season with the Texans this year -- racking up 1,070 yards and six touchdowns on 245 carries.

Hyde entered the league with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He came close to 1,000 rushing yards in two of his four seasons in the Bay, but elected to sign with the Cleveland Browns for the 2018 season. He was traded to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars after just six games, and was released in the offseason. He then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, but was traded to the Texans for offensive tackle Martinas Rankin.

Texans running back Lamar Miller tore his ACL in Houston's third preseason game this year, which opened the door for Hyde. With Miller, Hyde and Duke Johnson on roster, the Texans could have one of the more loaded backfields in the NFL.