Texans celebrate Astros World Series berth with reenactment of Jose Altuve home run, pregame team gear
The Texans are fans of the Astros
The Houston Texans are showing their pride for the city by supporting the Houston Astros in their playoff journey. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Texans celebrated the Astros' thrilling ALCS victory over the New York Yankees, which gave them their second American League pennant in three years.
The Astros sent the Yankees packing on Saturday with a walk-off, two-run home run by ALCS MVP Jose Altuve that punched the team's ticket to the World Series.
Texans star J.J. Watt arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in style to face the Indianapolis Colts a day later. He wore and Altuve jersey on backwards so everyone could see the hero's name on his chest.
Safety Jahleel Addae also brought out his Astros gear to support the city's MLB team as they look to defeat the Washington Nationals in the biggest series in baseball starting Tuesday.
During pregame warmups, the Texans had a little fun and reenacted Altuve's home run heard 'round Houston. Clearly these guys watched the game on Saturday.
Using an end zone pylon as a bat and a football as the baseball -- the hanging slider if we are really mirroring the ALCS play -- Texans players perfectly recreated the play.
It's not easy to hit a home run with a baseball and a bat, but hitting the ball that far with a football and a pylon seems pretty difficult as well.
They reacted as if a home run was hit as the Texan playing the role of Altuve "rounded the bases." All that was missing was Joe Buck yelling, "Altuve has just sent the Astros to the World Series," as the crowd went wild.
The Texans have shown support for their MLB counterpart since the start of the playoffs and I have a feeling they will be tuning in on Tuesday to catch Game 1.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Patriots vs. Jets odds, top expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Tom Brady and the Patriots.
-
Fuller has significant hamstring injury
Fuller exited Sunday's loss to the Colts with the injury, and was replaced by Kenny Stills...
-
Johnson: Eagles players late to practice
Johnson preaches accountability after the Eagles get blown out by Cowboys
-
Jets vs. Patriots odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulates Monday's Patriots vs. Jets game 10,000 times.
-
Lamar Jackson makes history in Week 7
Jackson is having an historical season, one that rivals the great seasons by Randall Cunningham...
-
LVE, Quinn injury update for Cowboys
That sound you hear is a collective sigh of relief coming out of North Texas
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there
-
Saints at Bears: Live updates
The Saints proved that even with a backup quarterback, they are one of the more complete teams...