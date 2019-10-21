Texans celebrate Astros World Series berth with reenactment of Jose Altuve home run, pregame team gear

The Houston Texans are showing their pride for the city by supporting the Houston Astros in their playoff journey. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Texans celebrated the Astros' thrilling ALCS victory over the New York Yankees, which gave them their second American League pennant in three years.

The Astros sent the Yankees packing on Saturday with a walk-off, two-run home run by ALCS MVP Jose Altuve that punched the team's ticket to the World Series.

Texans star J.J. Watt arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in style to face the Indianapolis Colts a day later. He wore and Altuve jersey on backwards so everyone could see the hero's name on his chest.

Safety Jahleel Addae also brought out his Astros gear to support the city's MLB team as they look to defeat the Washington Nationals in the biggest series in baseball starting Tuesday.

During pregame warmups, the Texans had a little fun and reenacted Altuve's home run heard 'round Houston. Clearly these guys watched the game on Saturday.

Using an end zone pylon as a bat and a football as the baseball -- the hanging slider if we are really mirroring the ALCS play -- Texans players perfectly recreated the play.

It's not easy to hit a home run with a baseball and a bat, but hitting the ball that far with a football and a pylon seems pretty difficult as well.

They reacted as if a home run was hit as the Texan playing the role of Altuve "rounded the bases." All that was missing was Joe Buck yelling, "Altuve has just sent the Astros to the World Series," as the crowd went wild.

The Texans have shown support for their MLB counterpart since the start of the playoffs and I have a feeling they will be tuning in on Tuesday to catch Game 1.