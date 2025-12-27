Surging AFC teams will meet on Saturday as the Houston Texans visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston (10-5) is riding a seven-game win streak that is the longest active in the league and will clinch a postseason berth with a victory. Los Angeles (11-4) already has a playoff spot locked up and has won four in a row. This is a rematch of an NFL Wild Card game from Jan. 2025 in which the Texans prevailed 32-12. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (suspension) is out for the Chargers, while the Texans will be without offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee).

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Texans vs. Chargers odds have Los Angeles as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Chargers vs. Texans picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chargers vs. Texans. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends Texans vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Texans spread Los Angeles -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chargers vs. Texans over/under 39.5 points Chargers vs. Texans money line Los Angeles -121, Houston +101 Chargers vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Texans streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Texans can cover

There's no hotter team in the league than Houston, winners of seven straight, while the team is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games started and finished by C.J. Stroud. Houston has the league's top defense, ranking first in both points allowed and yards allowed, and it's a defense that Justin Herbert knows all too well. In the Jan. 2025 playoff game between these teams, Houston picked off Herbert four times, which is one more pick than Herbert had in the entire 2024 regular season. Speaking of turnovers, the Texans have committed an NFL-low of five giveaways during their 10-2 run over their last dozen games, and they're on pace to be the first team in 17 years to not allow 250 passing yards in a game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chargers can cover

While the Texans have lost multiple games ATS during their winning streak, the same can't be said about L.A. which has covered in all four games of its four-game win streak. The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot, but they still has a huge incentive in front of them as they can get the No. 1 seed, and a bye, if they win out. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' defense has actually performed better than Houston's over the last two months as L.A. has given up a league-low of 254.5 total yards over the last eight games. The Chargers also have a big historical edge in regard to the spread, going 7-3 versus the line over their 10 all-time meetings. See which team to back at SportsLine.

