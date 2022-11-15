The Houston Texans are adding a new running back to the mix, as they have claimed Eno Benjamin after the Arizona Cardinals made the decision to release him on Monday, the team announced. Benjamin started three games for the Cardinals this season in relief of James Conner, who had been dealing with an injury.

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Benjamin played just one offensive snap during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams. He had four snaps on special teams that included his 10-yard kickoff return. This comes two weeks after Benjamin completed his third consecutive start with Conner out of the lineup. Included during those starts was Benjamin's 12-carry, 92-yard, one-touchdown performance during the team's 42-34 win over the Saints in Week 7.

Eno Benjamin ARI • RB • #26 Att 70 Yds 299 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Benjamin was third on the team this season (behind Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray) with 299 rushing yards. His 4.3-yards-per-carry average is a half-yard better than Conner's average. Benjamin was also sixth on the team with 24 receptions for 184 yards.

With Benjamin on the sideline, Conner had all but five of the Cardinals' 26 carries on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler logged 21 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns while also catching each of his three targets for 17 yards. The only other running back who received a carry on Sunday was Keaontay Ingram, who is currently the lone backup on the roster.

In Benjamin, the Texans get a 23-year-old running back who has just 104 career regular-season carries under his belt. He joins Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale in Houston's backfield.