One day after adding former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, the Texans have welcomed another notable name to their offense, claiming former Packers wide receiver and return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers, per ESPN. A 2021 third-round draft pick, Rodgers was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, just two days after losing his fifth fumble of the year in Week 10.

Rodgers, 23, joined the Packers with lofty expectations as a hopeful long-term option opposite Davante Adams. After Adams' departure this offseason, his struggles on both offense and special teams were magnified. Relegated to a punt-returning role this year, he led all non-quarterbacks with five fumbles, including four on returns, before Packers coaches implied he'd be replaced as the team's primary return man following Sunday's win over Dallas.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Clemson product could have a larger opportunity on offense in Houston, where the Texans have gotten inconsistent results from a young receiving corps. Besides veteran Brandin Cooks, who just returned from an absence fueled by an apparent desire to be traded, only 2021 third-rounder Nico Collins has eclipsed 250 receiving yards through nine games.

Rodgers managed just eight catches for 95 yards in less than two seasons with the Packers.