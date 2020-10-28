The NFL continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, as another player has reportedly recorded an initial positive COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Houston Texans would be closing their facility due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. They are testing all other players to see if any other members would register a positive test. The Texans confirmed Rapoport's report later on Wednesday morning, releasing this following statement via Twitter:

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

As the team mentioned, the Texans are thankfully on their bye week here in Week 8, which means that there is no matchup in danger of being rescheduled up to this point. This is certainly not the first time a team has registered a positive test this year and had to readjust their practice schedule. There also have been occasions where false positives are registered and players are able to return to the facilities later on the same day. After the outbreak that the Tennessee Titans suffered earlier this year caused multiple postponements, the NFL knows it has to be careful and handle even an inconclusive test with the utmost care.