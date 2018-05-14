Texans coach not worried about Watt's health, thinks Watson will be ready for camp

Last season's Houston Texans sustained several major injuries over the course of just a few weeks.

In Week 5, J.J. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season. During the same game, Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral. He, too, missed the rest of the season. In practice a few weeks later, Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play. He had surgery to repair the injury, and missed the rest of the season.

Houston has the good to compete for the AFC South title in 2018 ... assuming those guys are all healthy. On that front, coach Bill O'Brien seems fairly confident. O'Brien told Good Morning Football that he is not worried about Watt's health heading into next season.

"I would never bet against J.J Watt. He's going to be back, he's going to be at full strength and he's going to help us win a lot of games."@HoustonTexans HC Bill O'Brien tells us what to expect from @JJWatt this season. pic.twitter.com/ENE1vH5JYe — GMFB (@gmfb) May 14, 2018

He also said Watson is on schedule to be recovered from his injury in time for training camp.

#Texans HC Bill O'Brien on @gmfb on QB Deshaun Watson: "It's his intelligence, his poise, his hunger to learn. He's a fun guy to coach. He's on schedule to participate in training camp and we're excited about that." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) May 14, 2018

Having the team's best offensive and defensive player ready to go right from the jump would be huge for the Texans as they attempt to overtake the Jaguars and Titans in the AFC South. If Watt plays up to his capabilities and Watson looks anything like the player he did during his smashing success of a rookie season, they could very well make a return to the playoffs.