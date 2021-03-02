Considered one of the most notable potential salary cap casualties of the 2021 NFL offseason, David Johnson doesn't appear to be going anywhere, after all. A year after the Houston Texans acquired him as part of their infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade, the veteran running back has agreed to restructure the final year of his contract, as ESPN and NFL Network reported. Originally set to count nearly $9 million against the Texans' 2021 cap, Johnson can reportedly now earn up to $6 million and is on track to stay in Houston.

The 29-year-old Johnson was previously guaranteed just $2.1 million in 2021, and the Texans would've saved approximately $6.4 million by releasing him. By restructuring the final year of a three-year, $39 million deal originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson has essentially taken a pay cut in exchange for more guaranteed money, per reports, with $4.25 million now guaranteed.

His new deal all but confirms he'll return as the Texans' lead back in 2021. A one-time All-Pro in Arizona, Johnson missed four games in his debut Houston season, sitting out because of both a concussion and COVID-19 exposure, but was productive when on the field. In 12 starts, the former third-round draft pick rushed for 691 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and had another 314 yards as a receiver, totaling eight touchdowns. Those were his best numbers since 2018, when he combined for more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage with the Cardinals.

Availability has been an issue for Johnson for the better part of his career, however. After suiting up for all 16 games in each of his first two NFL seasons -- including a breakout 2016 performance that saw him top 2,100 yards from scrimmage and score 20 touchdowns -- the Northern Iowa product has missed 22 games since 2017.