A week after making his return from a three-game absence, David Johnson will be sidelined yet again in Week 14. The Houston Texans running back is fresh off a three-week stint on injured reserve due to a concussion, but after landing on the team's COVID-19 reserve list on Friday, he will be ineligible to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said on Thursday, after Johnson was excused from practice with a "personal issue," that it was possible the veteran back could miss Sunday's game. Now, it's official. Regardless of whether Johnson himself tested positive for COVID-19 or simply came into contact with an infection, the former Pro Bowler will be sidelined until at least Week 15, with backup Duke Johnson set to lead the backfield against Chicago.

Johnson was limited at Thursday's practice with an illness of his own but returned in full on Friday. His anticipated Week 14 start would officially be his fifth of the season after the ex-Cleveland Browns reserve filled in for Johnson in November.

Johnson, meanwhile, has had an erratic first season with the Texans, who acquired him as part of their infamous trade of DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. The former Arizona Cardinals star totaled more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in his Houston debut but has run for just 375 yards in eight games since, averaging 3.7 yards per carry and securing just 13 catches during that span.