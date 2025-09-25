The 0-3 Houston Texans made a surprising decision this week, when they released veteran safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson following just three games with the team. Houston acquired CJGJ and a sixth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick. Six months later, both players are no longer with their teams.

Gardner-Johnson is a Super Bowl-winning safety that started in all three games Houston has played thus far, making 15 tackles with one QB hit. Why did the Texans part ways with him so quickly? Coach DeMeco Ryans was coy on the topic but revealed that he made the call.

"It was my decision to move on," Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I know what's best for my team. ... Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision."

ESPN offered more information on the subject. According to their team sources, CJGJ has allowed three big plays in three close losses that contributed to the opponent scoring touchdowns. Gardner-Johnson reportedly struggled to guard the player he was supposed to in Houston's scheme, and rubbed teammates the wrong way by refusing to take responsibility for his mistakes.

M.J. Stewart figures to replace Gardner-Johnson in the lineup next to Calen Bullock. Houston's defense is not to blame for the Texans' 0-3 start. According to CBS Sports Research, this unit has allowed the fewest points (51) by any 0-3 team since 2004. The offense has been the issue, as C.J. Stroud has been inaccurate with the football, the offensive line has struggled to protect and the Texans are the first team since 2011 to enter Week 4 without a red zone touchdown. Still, Ryans felt it necessary to move on from a defensive starter that wasn't pulling his weight.