The Houston Texans will be without one of their prized free-agent additions to begin the 2024 season, as defensive lineman Denico Autry has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs, per NFL Media.

Autry, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Houston this offseason after leaving the rival Tennessee Titans, released a statement saying he never suspected the medication in question contained a banned substance, and that it was important for him to let the NFL know he did not intentionally take a banned substance:

"Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs. Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result. I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance. I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance. Upon discovering the source of the positive test, I immediately retained legal counsel in connection with this matter. My counsel provided the NFL with information, including documentation from my doctors, establishing that I neither asked for nor was prescribed any banned substances. It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance. I understand, however, that under the NFL's policies, ultimate responsibility for what enters my body rests with me. To that end, while I intend to explore legal options pertaining to the circumstances that resulted in my positive test, I have accepted the NFL's punishment of a six-game suspension. I want to apologize to the Texans organization, my teammates, and the fans for any distraction this may cause. Finally, I want to assure our fans that my commitment to competing to the best of my ability has only grown and I look forward to returning to the field."

Last year at 33 years old, Autry recorded his first double-digit sack campaign with 11.5 quarterback takedowns to go along with a career-high 50 combined tackles, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. He led Tennessee in sacks (28.5) and QB hits (54) since joining the Titans in 2021, playing both on the interior of the defensive line, and at pass rusher.

The Texans invested in their defensive line this offseason, so they do possess depth to replace Autry. Along with Autry, Houston brought in Tim Settle, Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards.