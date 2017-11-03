Texans' Deshaun Watson opens up about tragic injury: 'I already miss it'

Deshaun Watson lost his sensational rookie season on Thursday when he tore his ACL during the Texans' practice. A day later, Watson opened up about the injury through a lengthy statement that he released on Twitter.

In that statement, Watson vowed to return "better" and "stronger" to help "bring a championship to Houston." He also admitted that he already misses football and that he feels like he let his teammates down.

Here's his entire statement (you can also click right here to see his tweet):

They say you never miss it until it's gone and even though it's not gone for long, I already miss it. Yesterday I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON'T make mistakes! Today, the journey back seems far but I've been here before and will conquer it once again. I want to thank each and every one of my teammates for their unwavering support. My NFL brothers, thanks for all the prayers. To my fans, I cannot begin to express my gratitude for your relentless encouragement. To the countless others who have reached out, I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart. I play this game for you all, and I am grateful for the love you have shown me, not only over the past 24 hours, but throughout this entire season. I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins.... #815 #Memo™ GODSPEED A small thing to a GIANT



Before suffering the injury, Watson was a Rookie of the Year frontrunner and even a darkhorse MVP candidate considering he rescued Houston's season, which is what makes the injury so tragic. Taken 12th overall in this year's draft, Watson failed to win the starting job over the summer against Tom Savage. But it didn't take long for Texans coach Bill O'Brien to realize that Watson gave his team the best chance to win. He inserted Watson into the starting lineup midway through their Week 1 loss.

As a starter, Watson led the Texans to a 3-3 record and put them in a position to beat the Patriots in New England and the Seahawks in Seattle before the defense blew both games. In all, Watson completed 61.8 percent of his passes, averaged 8.3 yards per pass, threw 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, posted a 103.0 passer rating, and totaled 269 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was incredible, which is why the entire NFL mourned his fluke injury.

At 3-4 and with the Savage back under center, the Texans' playoff hopes are likely dead. But their future remains bright with Watson in their long-term plans. Luckily, the city of Houston can relish their first World Series title as Watson recovers.