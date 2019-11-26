Texans' Deshaun Watson woke up at 2 a.m. to see his first NFL check hit bank account

Many players dream about the moment that they get to the NFL and -- as a result -- get paid to play professionally. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was extra hyped to see his first NFL check get deposited that he couldn't wait until the morning.

In an interview on "The Boardroom," Watson admitted that he set his alarm for 2:01 a.m. on the morning that his first paycheck hit that he could wake up and look at his bank account.

.@deshaunwatson set his alarm for 2:01am to watch his first @NFL paycheck hit the bank. What would you do with the 💰? pic.twitter.com/TwS2RdzEvS — The Boardroom (@boardroom) November 24, 2019

"I was at the team rookie hotel and they were like, 'Your first money is gonna hit the bank at 2 a.m,'" Watson said. "We gotta get up at 6. So what I do, I set my alarm at 2:01. Woke up and I seen it in the bank account. It was just like, 'this is crazy man. I'm a millionaire now.' I know taxes gotta come out, but still. I've never seen this much money in my life."

Watson realized that taxes had to be taken out for each city he plays in, but the fact was simple: he was now a millionaire.

That was the first of many large checks that Watson is going to receive over the course of his NFL career. Watson has blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the league since being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Texans.

Watson is currently making $13.8 million over the course of his four-year rookie deal, but is set to become a free agent in 2022. Considering that he's already thrown 65 touchdown passes in his first three seasons, Watson is going to be in line for a huge contract.