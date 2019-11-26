Texans' Deshaun Watson woke up at 2 a.m. to see his first NFL check hit bank account
The Texans signal caller talked about the moment that he became a millionaire
Many players dream about the moment that they get to the NFL and -- as a result -- get paid to play professionally. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was extra hyped to see his first NFL check get deposited that he couldn't wait until the morning.
In an interview on "The Boardroom," Watson admitted that he set his alarm for 2:01 a.m. on the morning that his first paycheck hit that he could wake up and look at his bank account.
"I was at the team rookie hotel and they were like, 'Your first money is gonna hit the bank at 2 a.m,'" Watson said. "We gotta get up at 6. So what I do, I set my alarm at 2:01. Woke up and I seen it in the bank account. It was just like, 'this is crazy man. I'm a millionaire now.' I know taxes gotta come out, but still. I've never seen this much money in my life."
Watson realized that taxes had to be taken out for each city he plays in, but the fact was simple: he was now a millionaire.
That was the first of many large checks that Watson is going to receive over the course of his NFL career. Watson has blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the league since being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Texans.
Watson is currently making $13.8 million over the course of his four-year rookie deal, but is set to become a free agent in 2022. Considering that he's already thrown 65 touchdown passes in his first three seasons, Watson is going to be in line for a huge contract.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Brady responds to Gronk critique
Apparently, there was definitely one thing Gronk didn't like about playing for the Patriots
-
Bills vs. Cowboys odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Cowboys vs. Bills on Thanksgiving Day 10,000...
-
Grading young QBs: Lamar's masterpiece
Many young quarterbacks had fine performances in Week 12
-
NFL odds, cheat sheet, top Week 13 picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Cowboys likely down two starters vs. BUF
Stopping the Bills rushing attack just became more challenging for the Cowboys
-
Saints vs. Falcons odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game