The Houston Texans will be forfeiting a 2023 fifth-round draft pick after the NFL announced the franchise committed a salary cap violation. The league determined that the club provided former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.

Houston will forfeit its original 2023 fifth-round pick and was fined $175,000 by the league. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported the "undisclosed compensation" was $26,000, and the "alternative athletic facility" was the Houstonian -- a luxury hotel and club the Texans helped provide membership.

Without the fifth-round pick in place, the Texans will have 10 picks in the 2023 draft. Houston has two first-round picks (No. 2 and No. 12 overall), one second-round pick (No. 33 overall), two third-round picks (No. 65 and No. 73 overall), one fourth-round pick and four sixth-round picks.