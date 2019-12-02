Texans' game-sealing trick play against Patriots was 'drawn up in the dirt' during team's bye week
The play itself was amazing, but even more so now that we know how it originated
The Houston Texans were having a lot of fun at the expense of the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football," until they weren't. Defensively, the former had the latter pinned to the wall for much of the contest, while Deshaun Watson reached back and hurled three passing touchdowns in the first three quarters.
Things got a tad worrisome for Houston in the fourth and final session, though, when the Patriots threatened to mount a possible comeback at NRG Stadium. That's when head coach Bill O'Brien reached into his bag of tricks and, with the help of Watson, buried New England for good. Brady ended the third quarter with a touchdown pass to James White that made it a 21-9 fight, but they'd never again get within sniffing distance once DeAndre Hopkins and Watson had some fun on a fake jet sweep from a rare formation that ended with the ball being tossed to the quarterback with 10 minutes left in the game.
One dive for the pylon later and, stop me if you've heard this before: the Patriots had lost a game thanks to a trick play.
That's an interesting play, to say the least, and surely it's one that was practiced time and again since training camp to make sure it could be pulled off in such an important game, and against the defending Super Bowl champs who happened to also be 10-1 at the time, yes?
Well, no.
As it turns out, the trick play was drawn up during the Texans bye in Week 10, and with a stick in the dirt -- a nod to the pure essence of the sport itself.
"I think they drew it up in the dirt over the bye week," O'Brien said after downing the Patriots, via The Houston Chronicle. "They brought it in, had it on a piece of notebook paper, and handed it to me. We've been working on that [since]. The timing was right.
"Wasn't the exact look we thought we were going to get and they made it work."
That they did, and they now head to 8-4 on the season and in sole possession of the top spot in the AFC South, making their looming clash with the second-place Tennessee Titans in Week 15 that much more poignant. It's unknown if the Texans will pull out this play again in the future, but it does make everyone wonder what other goodies they have in their bag of treats.
We'll all likely find out sooner than later, as they try to hold off the Titans to march into January.
