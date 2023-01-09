The Houston Texans fired 64-year-old head coach Lovie Smith after one season with the team in which they went 3-13-1. The Texans missed the playoffs and finished last in the AFC North.

They had the second-worst record in the league, losing their grasp on the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a Week 18 win -- where they scored on 4th-and-20 in the final minute, then got the two-point conversion to upset the Colts. Smith was fired just hours after the game.

This is the second head coach in a row the team has fired after just one season. David Culley, 67, was the Texans HC from 2021-2022 and was fired after one year.

So once again, a new coach will be attempting to turn around the Texans next season, but just who that head coach will be has yet to be determined. The Texans have already requested to interview multiple candidates, all whom are significantly younger than their last two head coaches. Here is a look at who they have requested to interview for the open position:

Johnson, 36, is currently the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, coming off a season that ended very strong, kicking the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs with a win in Week 18. Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Johnson is "worthy" of a head coaching job.

"I think a ton of him. I think he's – I've said it before, I just think he's extremely bright, he's creative. He's organized. He's a great communicator. I mean, he just, he's got it," Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 when he joined as their offensive quality control coach, then becoming their tight ends coach before rising to offensive coordinator in 2022. He has also been on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins, who he started with in 2012.

Ryans, 38, is the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The 49ers defense thrived this year under Ryan's leadership. He is a former linebacker who played for the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 and making two Pro Bowls. He has spent his entire coaching career with the 49ers, beginning in 2017, moving from defensive quality control coach to inside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Jonathan Gannon

Gannon, 40, is the defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense has allowed the fewest yards this season, while recording 17 interceptions, tied for the third best in the league at the end of the regular season. Gannon has been in the NFL since 2007, when he was a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He also was on the sidelines with the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. He was a scout for the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011.

Ejiro Evero

Evero, 42, is the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, who disappointed this season with a 5-12 record -- but not because of the defense. The Broncos 'D' tied for allowing the third fewest touchdowns this season (20).

Evero was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2007-2009 as a defensive quality control coach and also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with them as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

Shane Steichen

Steichen, 37, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He got his start in the NFL in 2011 as a defensive assistant for the Chargers, who were in San Diego at the time. He was then with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive quality control coach and returned with the Chargers, taking roles as an offensive quality control coach, a quarterbacks coach, an interim offensive coordinator and as finally as an offensive coordinator. In 2021 he joined the Eagles to become their offensive coordinator and has helped the team thrive offensively, averaging the third most points per game.