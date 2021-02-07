Deshaun Watson has requested a trade, but the Houston Texans do not intend to trade him. The franchise will continue to tell any other team that calls that they are not trading their Pro Bowl quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson, who signed a $156 million extension last September, is signed through the 2025 season.

Watson publicly voiced his frustration with the Texans last month. Shortly after Texans owner Cal McNair publicly stated (among other things) that Jack Easterby would stay on as the team's vice president of football operations, Watson posted a Twitter message indicating his level of frustration with the franchise.

Watson's tweet confirmed Schefter's report stating that Watson's anger level has reached "a 10" -- it was previously at "a 2" after the team traded All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals last offseason.

"I was on 2 then I took it to 10," Watson tweeted on January 15.

Watson and Andre Johnson were supposed to be included in the Texans' process of hiring a new general manager and head coach. Watson, Johnson, team president Jamey Rootes, and the search firm Korn Ferry were also supposed to aid McNair as he began filling those vacancies. While those alluded to above were supposed to have a voice in the hiring process, things quickly went sideways, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. McNair hired Caserio as interviews were still being conducted, according to La Canfora. Candidates who were still waiting to be interviewed never got the chance.

Watson is also still angry over the Texans' insensitivity to social justice, including the team's hiring practices, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday. Specifically, Watson was upset after the Texans did not conduct an interview with current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. Houston ultimately hired David Culley, a longtime NFL receivers coach who also served as the Ravens' passing game coordinator in 2020.

Houston's decision to hold their ground with Watson is surprising considering what they could receive in exchange for their quarterback. In exchange for Matthew Stafford, the Lions received Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a 2021 third-round pick from the Rams. It's safe to say that the Texans would receive even more compensation for Watson, a 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passing in 2020.