The Houston Texans have gotten a head start on finding their next head coach, announcing the franchise met with Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy Monday. Caldwell is the first candidate to interview for the job, as Romeo Crennel has served in an interim role since Bill O'Brien was fired in October.

Caldwell, who last served as the assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. He compiled a 62-50 record in his head coaching career with three 10-win seasons -- including leading the Colts to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV. Caldwell went 26-22 from 2009 to 2011 with the Colts -- 24-8 in the two years he had Peyton Manning as quarterback (Manning missed all of 2011 with a neck injury).

Caldwell was hired by the Lions in 2014 after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, which included a stint as the offensive coordinator -- that guided Joe Flacco to 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 2012 postseason which led Baltimore to the Super Bowl XLVII title. He finished 36-28 in four seasons with Detroit, taking the Lions to two postseason appearances.

Caldwell had three winning seasons with the Lions in his four years there, a significant accomplishment since Detroit only had three winning seasons since 1997 (only one since 2000). He was fired after finishing 9-7 at the conclusion of the 2017 season, going 18-14 in his final two seasons with the Lions. Detroit is just 14-31 since firing Caldwell.

If the Texans were to hire Caldwell, he'll be tasked with coaching Deshaun Watson -- who is having a career season despite Houston's 4-10 record. Watson has completed 69.9% of his passes for 4,134 yards with 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions despite the Texans possessing the league's worst run offense and second-worst defense (in terms of yards allowed).

The Texans search committee for the next head coach is comprised of San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford, former Super Bowl championship head coach Tony Dungy, Executive Director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation Rod Graves, former Super Bowl championship head coach Jimmy Johnson, and former All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson. Owner Cal McNair will make the final decision, but will be receiving input form the committee in his search.