Texans' Jaelen Strong returns from suspension to help depleted offense

The Texans need weapons in a bad way, as their receiving corps has been decimated by injuries early in the season. Following a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, they'll at least be getting back receiver Jaelen Strong, who missed the Texans' 29-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Texans may want to consider converting him to left guard if he's going to truly help their offense, but with the injury to Will Fuller, the Texans need trustworthy receivers for their quarterbacks to be able to throw the ball to.

Strong is entering his third year in the NFL. In his career he has 28 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He is expected to have an expanded role this season. With defenses keying in on DeAndre Hopkins, and Houston's quarterbacks forcing Hopkins the ball (he was targeted 16 times for seven catches against the Jaguars), any type of distraction on the field is welcome. Strong reported to training camp in much better shape this year than years prior, and Houston wants him to make an impact.

Before his suspension, Strong said he was ready to embrace an expanded role.

"There's always work to be done," he said. "Of course, I'll be working out and doing what I need to be doing." After the Texans' Week 1, there may be more work than he'd planned.