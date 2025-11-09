Two AFC South rivals meet in Week 10 action on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars look to complete a season sweep over the Houston Texans on Paramount+. The Jags won a 17-10 affair in September, and the Texans will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud this weekend as he's in concussion protocol. Davis Mills will instead start under center for Houston. The Jaguars will be without leading receiver Brian Thomas Jr. due to an ankle injury.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest Jaguars vs. Texans odds. The over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

Where to bet on Jaguars vs. Texans

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Texans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jaguars vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -1.5, over/under 37.5

The Texans, thanks to a poor offense and arguably the NFL's best defense, have been an Under machine, with six of their eight games to date resulting in Unders on the total. With Stroud out, we may see yet another low-scoring game from Houston, especially considering these teams combined for 27 points in their last matchup. Jacksonville has had four Overs and Unders each, and the Jags are also 4-4 against the spread.

Model's Jaguars vs. Texans score prediction, picks

Even with Mills under center, the model likes the Texans at home against the Jaguars, with Houston covering and winning outright in the majority of model simulations. Houston wins outright in more than 60% of sims, good for a 'B' grade from the model.

Jaguars vs. Texans score prediction: Texans 20, Jaguars 16

