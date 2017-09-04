Texans-Jaguars will play Week 1 in Houston amid Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Despite the destruction that Hurricane Harvey has unleashed over the past week in Houston, the Texans are planning to play their Week 1 game at home, Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday.

The Texans are slated to host the Jaguars in Week 1, settling in as 5.5-point favorites against Jacksonville for the AFC South matchup.

As Harvey was hammering the Gulf Coast and causing massive flooding and making Houston extremely dangerous, there was a train of thought that Houston might not be safe enough for the Texans to host the game and that it would need to be played elsewhere.

Things were bad enough to move the Texans-Cowboys preseason game from Houston to Arlington, before ultimately cancelling the game altogether. But the team believes that the area around NRG Stadium, which is located downtown, is safe enough for the Jaguars and Texans to play.

It wasn't as simple as just flipping the two divisional matchups either. The Jaguars were already slated to be on the road for two games in December and playing the Week 1 matchup in Jacksonville would mean the Jags got three road games in a row late in the year.

O'Brien also thanked the media for the coverage of Hurricane Harvey and for helping keep the players updated on the status of the storm.

Bill O'Brien thanks media for keeping #Texans aware of Houston during Harvey. Also recognizes players, staff, coaches for work in community. — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) September 4, 2017

And O'Brien took time to specifically praise J.J. Watt, who has raised over $18 million to help support those who are suffering as a result of the storm.

O'Brien: "We are proud of what this football team has done for this community. It's incredible. No words to describe what J.J. has done." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 4, 2017

Watt has managed to get a ton of supplies out to people in Houston, and has yet to spend a dime of the money he raised. There is a good chance he crosses the $20 million market before it's all said and done.

Expect an emotional city and group of fans come Sunday

If you want to contribute to relief efforts yourself, click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.