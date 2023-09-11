Second-year Texans safety Jalen Pitre was hospitalized following Sunday's season-opening loss against the Ravens, according to NFL Media, after suffering a bruised lung while trying to tackle quarterback Lamar Jackson. A day later, however, Pitre has been released in "good spirits."

The 2022 second-round draft pick, who had two tackles before exiting, nearly got to Jackson for a second-quarter sack on third-and-long, forcing the former MVP to throw an incompletion to the sideline. As he contacted the QB, Jackson's knee hit Pitre's chest, and while the hit didn't appear to be serious, the safety walked gingerly to the sideline afterward.

He coughed up blood later in the day, per Houston's KPRC 2, and spent the night in the hospital for precautionary observation.

Pitre was ruled out after leaving the game, forcing Texans backup M.J. Stewart into a more prominent role at the back end of DeMeco Ryans' defense. Houston would go on to lose 25-9 to the Ravens, falling to 0-1 to start the 2023 season.

Pitre started all 17 games as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration with 147 tackles and five interceptions.