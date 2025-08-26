Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has been placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. While Ward is on the list, he isn't permitted to practice with the team or play in games.

This comes after Ward was arrested on two occasions during the offseason. The Texans safety was initially arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge stemming from an alleged incident with the mother of his son. Ward also tested positive for alcohol, which was a violation of the conditions of his bail.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed that alleges Ward physically and sexually assaulted the woman while being high on crystal meth.

According to the lawsuit that was filed in Harris County (Texas), a woman claimed that Ward assaulted her on multiple occasions over the past year. Their three-year old son was allegedly asleep in the house during a physical altercation in which Ward allegedly slapped the woman, choked her, threatened to kill her and forced her to be involved in a sexual act.

"On that night, she suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically, crystal meth. In the past, Ward had used drugs and become violent when doing so. On multiple separate occasions, he had assaulted (the woman) and become violent while under the influence of similar drugs," the lawsuit read.

The female victim claimed Ward was looking through her phone and accused her of talking with other men. While Ward was allegedly looking through her phone, she escaped from the scene. The woman ended up grabbing her son, ran outside without any clothes on, and called the police. Following police arriving on the scene, Ward was arrested.

Ward originally signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Texans in 2023. He previously played his first nine NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and reunited with coach DeMeco Ryans, who served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator when Ward played for the 49ers.

Ward signed a one-year extension in August 2024, but will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season. He registered 48 combined tackles, four defended passes and two interceptions in 10 games in 2024 before his season ended due to a foot injury.