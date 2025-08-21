Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has been arrested twice this summer, once on a third-degree felony assault charge and another after testing positive for alcohol, which violated the terms of his bail. Now, a lawsuit has been filed alleging Ward physically and sexually assaulted a woman while being high on crystal meth.

According to a lawsuit filed in Harris County, a woman claims Ward, 34, assaulted her multiple times this year. The two share a 3-year-old son, who allegedly was sleeping in the house during an incident in which Ward slapped the woman, choked her, threatened to kill her and forced her to perform a sex act while he was under the influence of drugs.

"On that night, she suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically, crystal meth. In the past, Ward had used drugs and become violent when doing so. On multiple separate occasions, he had assaulted (the woman) and become violent while under the influence of similar drugs," the lawsuit states.

The woman claims Ward then began searching for her phone and accused her of talking to other men. She took this opportunity to escape. The woman grabbed her child, ran outside without any clothes while being visibly injured, and called the police. Ward was subsequently arrested, and has allegedly violated the conditions of his bond multiple times.

Ward, a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 out of Northern Illinois, signed a two-year deal with the Texans in 2023. After the 10-7 campaign which saw Houston go from worst-to-first in the AFC South, Ward signed a one-year extension last August. However, a foot injury held him to just 10 games played for a second straight season.