A Montgomery County grand jury dismissed a domestic violence case against Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward on Thursday, no-billing what had been third-degree felony domestic violence charges after not finding probable cause that Ward had committed a criminal offense. Without that determination, the case stemming from Ward's arrest in June will not move forward to trial.

According to KPRC 2, Ward's defense team had presented extensive information, including text messages from Ward's accuser and the mother of his child, as exculpatory evidence, pointing out factual inconsistencies that demonstrated issues with his accuser's credibility. While the accuser, Ward's former fiancee, had claimed that he had assaulted her multiple times in the presence of their 3-year-old child and attempted to strangle her, the grand jury allegedly did not agree with those allegations.

Ward, who has remained on the Texans' roster throughout the legal process, remains on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List as a result of the case against him, and he remains subject to discipline under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. However, Ward told KPRC 2 that "I can finally move forward," after the judgment was submitted.

"We and Jimmie want to thank the National Football League commissioner, Roger Goodell, the Houston Texans organization and their ownership for their patience in this situation and their belief in Jimmie to let the facts all come out and not rush to judgment," Stephen Jackson, Ward's attorney, told KPRC 2. "Now, Jimmie can resume his role with the Texans and their quest for a Super Bowl, and also allows him to get back to the community and how he gives back to the city of Houston.

"What happened to Jimmie was wrong. And we truly thank everybody who waited to hear the results before rushing to judgment and taking action."

Ward still faces a $20 million civil lawsuit in Harris County based on allegations of domestic violence, and Ward had also been the subject of a Montgomery County case that concerned a common law marriage filing against her. Ward won the case and was rewarded approximately $250,000 in attorney fees after attorneys were unable to prove that Ward was married to his accuser.

Ward, who first joined the Texans in 2023, has played in just 20 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and is currently rehabbing from offseason foot surgery.