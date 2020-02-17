Texans' J.J. Watt and soccer star Kealia Ohai share photos and videos from in secret wedding in Bahamas

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai tied the knot over the weekend in a secret wedding in the Bahamas. The two posted photos of the event on social media giving those who were not lucky enough to get an invite to the very exclusive event an inside look at the festivities.

According to People.com, the wedding took place on Saturday at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort, in the Bahamas.

Just from the photos, you can tell the bride and groom were glowing and both called it the best day of their life in their posts.

Watt posted, "Best day of my life. Without question."

Best day of my life.

Without question.

❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/hEfQ1N4Bl9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Ohai wrote, "The best day of my life. I love you forever."

The best day of my life❤️ I love you forever @JJWatt @CorbinGurkin pic.twitter.com/fPplBLKX3B — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) February 16, 2020

There were too many gorgeous photos for Watt to stop at just four, and the Texans star posted many more showing the venue backdrop, their marble cake and photo booth pictures.

The photos also showed moments from the ceremony and a look at the groomsmen and bridesmaids. His brothers T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, and Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers fullback, were right by his side while he said, "I do."

J.J. and his brothers are constantly supporting each others endeavors, in and out of football, so it is no surprise they were first in line when it came to his big day.

TJ shared a photo of the trio from the photo booth and Derek welcomed Kealia to the family in his post.

Congratulations To This Amazing Couple! Welcome To The Family Kealia! pic.twitter.com/3foIxC937b — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) February 16, 2020

Once the couple got photos in their formal wear, they changed into coordinating sweats to be more comfortable on the dance floor. A veteran move from the newly weds.

Ohai's stunning dress, the perfect backdrop and the adorable sweatpants photos were highlights from the night, but it was Grandma who may have just stolen the show.

Watt posted a video saying, "Grandma cutting it up on the dance floor!!" with a video of him dancing with her to "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke.

Grandma definitely has the moves down.

Grandma cutting it up on the dance floor!! pic.twitter.com/nDUdsmiFJG — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Watt's final post from the night was of an embroidery on the back of his jacket collar that read, "Mr. Kealia Watt."

The former Houston Dash star confirmed she was dating Watt in October of 2016 and the two were engaged in May of 2019.