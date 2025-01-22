It appears the NFL has made quite the gaffe while handing out fines for the divisional round of the playoffs. According to Pro Football Talk, the league has fined Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon $25,000 for criticizing the officials. The problem is, he never said what the league claims he did.

According to Mixon and his agent, Peter Schaffer, Mixon was fined for saying, "Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are trash and bias," following the Texans' 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon did not say this, as it was actually a post on social media from former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh:

How did the NFL come to believe Mixon said this quote? Pro Football Talk points out that Houshmandzadeh's words were included in an SI.com article with the title: "Look: Joe Mixon calls out officials after Chiefs' win over Texans."

Mixon did comment on the officiating in the matchup with the Chiefs, although his words were much more subdued:

"Everybody know how it is playing up here," Mixon said. "You can never leave it into the refs hands, but I mean the whole world see, man..."

There were multiple controversial calls in the Chiefs' win over the Texans. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was penalized for unnecessary roughness on Patrick Mahomes, even though he hit a teammate in the helmet -- not the Chiefs quarterback. Plus, star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was penalized for a roughing the passer call that was questionable at best.

After the fine was issued, Mixon took to social media to crack some jokes.

"I'm getting fined by the NFL for what someone else said. What's next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a NHL game!"

"& really tried to fine me 4 the max that's mind blowing… smh"

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told Pro Football Talk that the running back will "defend and appeal" the fine, and "will explore all other legal avenues to rectify this situation."

It's ironic. The league fining a player for criticizing the league over mistakes, when the fine itself is a mistake.