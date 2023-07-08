The Houston Texans have struggled in recent years, but some offseason changes have the team optimistic for the 2023 season. Star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said the feeling of the team is different than in years past.

Houston has a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a new quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Adding Stroud was part of an aggressive draft approach, selecting Stroud at No. 2 and then trading up for Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

"It's a whole new vibe, man," Tunsil said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "[Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that's something that we needed, especially since these last past three years we've been in a rut. So DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches, we've got some new players. Man, it's just a whole new vibe that's in that building. It feels great to be there."

Tunsil likes what he sees so far in Stroud, and the team and the fans are hoping they found their quarterback for the future. The Texans have had eight quarterbacks start at least one game since 2016 and five since 2020. The inconsistency at quarterback has been a constant for the team, but drafting Stroud could end the revolving door of passers.

Despite Stroud not having much experience with the team and never having taken a snap in the NFL, Tunsil said the 21-year-old is already able to lead the offense in a productive way and shows grit beyond his years.

"He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he's killing it, man," Tunsil said. "How I describe C.J.: dawg. He's a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work, he handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You've got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J."

Last season, the Texans had the second-worst record in the league (3-13-1), finishing last in the AFC South. The Texans had to make some serious changes to alter the course they've been going on, and Tunsil feels these additions are making the necessary impact.

Tunsil started all 17 games for the Texans in 2022. He joined the team in 2019 after spending three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.