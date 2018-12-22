Texans leading rusher Lamar Miller ruled out of Week 16 game against Eagles

If the Texans are going to beat the Eagles on Sunday, they're going to have to do it without Lamar Miller.

The Texans running back has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury after originally being listed as questionable. The Texans also announced that two other players who had been listed as questionable -- wide receiver Keke Coutee and nose tackle Brandon Dunn -- will both be joining Miller on the inactive list for Sunday.

The biggest loss for the Texans is definitely Miller, who has been the team's leading rusher this year. Through 15 weeks, Miller has rushed for 917 yards and four touchdowns on 193 carries. The Texans running back has caught 23 passes for 163 yards and another touchdown.

(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

Miller's ankle injury happened during the first quarter of Houston's 29-22 win over the Jets in Week 15. Due to the injury, Miller didn't play in the second half and was limited to just eight yards on three carries in the game.

During an interview this week, the running back said that although he'd like to play against the Eagles, he was going to be "smart" about handling his injury.

"I wanted to get back out there to compete with my teammates, to try and help this team in any way that's possible," Miller said Thursday, via the team's official website. "But at the same time, I've got to be smart and just make the right decision for the team."

This will mark just the second time this year that Miller has missed a game. The running back also sat out against the Cowboys in Week 5 due to a chest injury. With Miller out, the Texans struggled on the ground with Alfred Blue averaging just 2.3 yards per carry.

The loss of Miller is big because the Texans have a lot to play for this week. With a win over the Eagles, the Texans would clinch the AFC South title. However, with a loss, the Texans could still lose the division to either the Colts or the Titans.

For a look at the entire injury report for Week 16, click here.