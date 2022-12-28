The 2-12-1 Houston Texans have a huge offseason coming up. General Manager Nick Caserio has to make a decision on head coach Lovie Smith, figure out what to do with what will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and attempt to lure free agents to H-Town. Caserio can add another item to his to-do list, as his star left tackle Laremy Tunsil is looking for a new deal.

Tunsil has been one of the few bright spots for the Texans, and was recently named the starting left tackle for the AFC Pro Bowl squad. With how well he has been playing, Tunsil told ESPN he plans to renegotiate his contract this offseason.

Tunsil agreed to a huge three-year extension worth $66 million ahead of the 2020 season, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. That was then and this is now, however. Tunsil's AAV of $22 million has been passed over by Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers ($23.01M AAV) and David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers ($23M AAV), per Over The Cap.

"I don't know who's the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at $23 [million], but I want to top that," Tunsil told ESPN. "Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I'm playing. Everything lining up perfectly."

The former No. 13 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins was traded to Houston in 2019. In four seasons with the Texans, Tunsil has made three Pro Bowls. The one season without a Pro Bowl appearance came last year, as he played in just five games due to a thumb injury. In 2022, he's rebounded in a big way.

"Something that motivated me during the offseason was an article that came out that said I was a very good starter," Tunsil said. "So that gave me your fuel to just get back to playing football because I did miss 12 games last year because of the thumb injury. But just coming back just to show everybody that I am the best tackle."

In March 2021, Williams put pen to paper on a six-year deal worth up to $138.06 million, making the 49er the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Now, Tunsil will be looking to pass him again.