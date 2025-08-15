Last year, former NFL star wide receiver Andre Johnson became the first Houston Texans player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, a key token from that special weekend has been stolen.

According to KPRC 2, Johnson's Texas home was "ransacked" last month in a burglary. When police arrived at Johnson's residence, they found that several items belonging to the seven-time Pro Bowler were gone, including Johnson's Hall of Fame ring. Other items stolen included jewelry and sentimental football memorabilia.

While Johnson has not publicly commented on the burglary, Houston rapper Lil' Keke posted a video on Instagram pleading with the public to help Johnson recover the special items.

"Andre Johnson is my brother," Lil' Keke said on Instagram. "He's the first Houston Texans Hall of Famer. He dedicated his life here, his career here, and also he resides here as a Houstonian. That makes it much, much more important. Man, we family. It's a family message.

"Over the weekend, someone broke into my brother's home and took some items that represent his legacy, represent his dedication, his hard work, his family. We need to recover that and get that back. This isn't like a car or a jersey hanging around. This represents his career and his family, for real."

Johnson spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons in Houston, and is the Texans' all-time leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64). Selected out of the University of Miami with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Johnson led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice, and was named a First Team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons in 2008-09. In addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Johnson was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Houston Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.