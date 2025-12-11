The NFL has announced an indefinite suspension and a $500,000 fine for Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to the Houston Chronicle. The punishment comes after a years-long investigation into rape and sexual abuse allegations from 2023 in Kentucky.

Loya was charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse after an arrest warrant was issued on May 10, 2023. In the spring of 2024, Loya accepted a misdemeanor charge of "harassment with intent to annoy," and the seven sexual assault charges against him were dropped. The allegations stem from two parties he hosted at his home in Louisville in 2022.

"In March 2024, Texans minority owner Javier Loya entered an Alford plea in the commonwealth of Kentucky," the NFL said in a statement. "With the full support and cooperation of the Texans, the league has subsequently conducted an investigation, following which the commissioner determined Mr. Loya's actions violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. Mr. Loya has been suspended indefinitely from the League and will be eligible to apply for reinstatement no earlier than June 2026. He also has been fined $500,000. Mr. Loya has no involvement with the club or league affairs since being charged in the spring of 2023."

The Texans also released their own statement on the matter.

"The Texans cooperated with the NFL's investigation and fully support the suspension of Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the Texans wrote in the statement. "This behavior has no place in our organization or our community. Since charges were first filed, Mr. Loya has been prohibited from participating in any club or league activities. That will continue indefinitely in accordance with the NFL's decision."

This isn't the first time Loya has been the subject of league investigation. In 2008, he was investigated by the NFL after accusations were made against him being involved in high-stakes gambling, which was not allowed during that time.

Loya has been a Texans minority owner since 2002, the franchise's first season.