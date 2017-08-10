Texans need holdout Duane Brown back ASAP, and Bill O'Brien seems to know it
With Duane Brown still holding out, Houston is concerned about their line situation
The Texans just lost some leverage with their holdout at left tackle, Duane Brown.
After one game in Charlotte, head coach Bill O'Brien said that the offensive line simply isn't where it needs to be in terms of protecting the quarterback, noting the lack of preparation that the team had for their opponent due to focusing so much on making sure their own house was in order.
"There were a lot of pressures we haven't seen," O'Brien said after the game, per Pro Football Talk. "We were really concentrating on ourselves leading into this game. We didn't do much prep work for Carolina. They did a good job with some of their pressure packages and we need to do a good job watching that and teaching our guys what happened there, but I thought all three [quarterbacks] did some decent things."
With a rookie in Deshaun Watson threatening for the starting job in Houston, it's imperative that he's protected. If O'Brien is worried about protection, then protection is an issue. Maybe they simply didn't watch enough Kawann Short film to realize that he's an excellent pass rusher, but the fact is the blind side tackle is one of the most important positions on the field.
Houston needs to resolve their Brown situation quickly, or else they're going to be seeing a lot of defenders in their backfield throughout the season.
