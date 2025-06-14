Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb bid an emotional farewell to the franchise and city where he spent the first seven years of his NFL career. Chubb, who signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans last week, thanked the franchise that drafted him and the community he came to call home.

"[Seven] years. That's more than just time — it's where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else," Chubb wrote in a message posted to social media Thursday night. "Cleveland, you didn't just embrace me; you became family. To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed — you gave me purpose."

The Browns selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Georgia. He earned four Pro Bowl honors and a spot on the second-team All-Pro in 2022 during his time in Cleveland. Chubb appeared in 85 games with the Browns, rushing for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns on 1,340 carries. However, his production decreased the past two seasons, playing in just 10 games after undergoing procedures in 2023 to repair the medial capsule, meniscus, MCL and ACL in his left knee.

"To this city, with its grit, heart, and unforgettable spirit: you showed me what true community feels like," Chubb continued in his farewell post. "To my teammates, only we know how hard we fought every day and night. Relentless effort; scratching and clawing, doing all we could to win games, not only for us, but for the city. You guys kept me going every day and I will never forget my time with you in the building and on the field.

At his peak, Chubb was among the NFL's elite at the running back position. He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2019 to 2022 and topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of those seasons. His best came in 2022, when he racked up a career-high 1,525 yards and matched a personal best with 12 rushing touchdowns -- a mark he hit twice during that dominant stretch.

Chubb totaled just 502 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons.

"I came here to play football, but I'm leaving with so much more — memories that'll last a lifetime, friendships that changed me, and pride in calling this place home," Chubb said. "This city deserves a winning season every year. It's earned it. This city doesn't quit. The people never stop believing. And my brothers in that locker room will never stop fighting. Cleveland's time is now … and not because they are owed anything, but because RESILIENCE ALWAYS WINS. Just like we preached every day in meetings.

"This isn't goodbye to what we built; it's a thank you. For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you'll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again."

Chubb's new deal with the Texans is worth at least $2.5 million and upward of $5 million in bonuses.