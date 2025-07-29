Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb is almost two years removed from a devastating knee injury that derailed a perennial Pro Bowl career. He hasn't played in a full NFL season since 2022, when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

But the Texans brought Chubb in with the idea that, at the very least, he would provide high quality depth. They likely need more from him now after news broke that starting running back Joe Mixon will be out for an "extended" period of time with a non-football related foot injury.

Good news for Houston, then, that Chubb is feeling close to being himself again.

"I feel good," Chubb said. "It's been great to get a chance to come out here and play some more football. It's been a while for me. I love it out here. It's been great getting back."

Compounding the knee injury that cost him a majority of the 2023 season and several games in 2024, Chubb broke his foot in December 2024. He hasn't been in pads since.

Prior to that setback, he was able to play eight games last season and rushed 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

In the wake of Mixon's injury, Chubb has been working with Houston's first-team offense.

"It helps a lot," Chubb said. "I need every rep I can get. I got hurt last December so I haven't been in pads since. So it's great to get out here and get pads on, get hit, move around a little bit."

Though Mixon isn't able to put pads on yet, he's still hanging around Houston's running back room and offering help where he can. Mixon entered the NFL one year before Chubb, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"He's super helpful," Chubb said. "Joe's a vet, too. He's been in the game a long time. He's always there for anything we need. He has our back."

Houston isn't relying entirely on Chubb to replace the production lost with Mixon while he's sidelined. The Texans took former USC star Woody Marks in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and they still have former rookie phenom Dameon Pierce on the roster.

Chubb said that he's been working with the 24-year-old Marks to get him up to speed quickly.

"He's been great," Chubb said. "He's super smart too. Super athletic, super fast. I mean, he can run the ball, he can catch the ball, he can do everything you ask him to do. He's a great player. I look forward to watching him."