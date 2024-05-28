Instead of Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb or Tee Higgins, Nico Collins has become the most recent receiver to land a big contract extension. Collins has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on a three-year extension, as first reported by The Athletic.

The three-year deal includes $72.75 million -- with a max value of $75 million -- and $52 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The 25-year-old Collins will become one of the league's highest-paid wideouts as soon as he puts pen to paper. He will become the eighth wideout to make at least $24 million annually, a list that also includes A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf.

Collins will make slightly more than teammate Stefon Diggs, whose current average annual salary is $22.52 million.

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 109 REC 80 REC YDs 1297 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

If last year is any indication, Collins is certainly worth the money. Last year, he set career highs with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing two games with an injury. He caught an additional 11 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown in Houston's two playoff games.

Collins, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract, played an integral role in C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season. With the news of his contract extension, Collins will continue to play a role in Stroud's success for years to come.