C.J. Stroud will have to wait at least one more week before he gets his WR1 back, as Nico Collins was included among the Houston Texans' inactives ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Collins was officially activated from injured reserve this week, but was labeled as questionable to play for "Sunday Night Football."

Collins has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans initially classified him as "week to week," but the Texans ended up placing Collins on injured reserve. While Collins was out, the Texans also lost Stefon Diggs to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8.

Houston is 2-2 without Collins in the lineup, and the offense looked especially ineffective in the Texans' last outing vs. the New York Jets. Houston dropped that matchup on Halloween night, 21-13. Stroud is averaging 277 passing yards per game with Collins in the lineup, and 189 passing yards per game without him.

When Collins suffered his injury, he was the NFL's leading receiver with 567 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. Collins had recorded a 25-yard reception in eight straight games, which is the longest streak in Texans franchise history.

The Texans are the lone AFC South team with a winning record, but the offense has not looked the same without Collins.