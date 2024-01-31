Another notable offensive coordinator is staying in his current situation. Shortly after news broke that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is remaining in Detroit and not pursuing a head-coaching job, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is doing the same as he's staying put in Houston after agreeing to a new deal, according to Sports Illustrated. Slowik's new deal reportedly includes a significant raise.

The 36-year-old coordinator moved to Houston from San Francisco with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. During his first season as the Texans' OC, Slowik's unit finished 13th in the NFL in scoring and seventh in passing yards. Houston's offense received a big year from rookie C.J. Stroud, who set several NFL rookie passing records. Stroud's play played an integral role in the Texans winning the AFC South and advancing to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.9 YDs 4108 TD 23 INT 5 YD/Att 8.23 View Profile

Slowik, who drew interest from both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, is considered a likely head-coaching candidate in 2025. Versatility might be one of the reasons why. Along with his expansive offensive background, Slowik also spent two years as a quality control coach in San Francisco.

A Green Bay native, Slowik's dad was a longtime NFL defensive coordinator. Both of his brothers currently work in the NFL, one as the Dolphins outside linebackers coach (Ryan Slowik) and their other (Steve Slowik) as a 49ers scout.

Slowik isn't the only coach staying put in Houston. The Texans reached an extension with QBs coach Jerrod Johnson, who was a hot candidate for several OC jobs, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.