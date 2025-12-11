It took longer than expected, but Houston Texans owner Cal McNair finally got his five-high from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

McNair and Stroud quickly went viral following the Texans' win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday night when Stroud left Houston's owner hanging on his way off the field. McNair got the last laugh, though, after the Texans created a video of McNair continuing to keep his hand raised as he went about his usual day at the team's facility.

The video ended with McNair and Stroud sharing a laugh -- and a high-five -- after a recent practice.

There are plenty of reasons for McNair and his team to be happy at this point in the season. After an 0-3 start, the Texans are currently 8-5 and riding a five-game winning streak. Houston has leapfrogged over the Indianapolis Colts and now are just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South with four weeks to go in the regular season.

One of the main reasons for the Texans' turnaround has been the play of Stroud, who is completing a career-high 63.4% of his passes this season. Houston's defense has also loomed large as the unit has allowed the fewest points in football through 14 weeks.

The Texans will look to extend their winning streak to six on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.