One year after breaking out as a No. 1 wide receiver, Nico Collins has been just as good, if not better, for the Houston Texans to start 2024, leading all players in receiving yards (567) through five games. He'll be out at least the next four games, however, after landing on injured reserve with a hamstring issue on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Collins, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract extension with Houston ahead of this season, left Sunday's Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills after securing two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also ranks third in receptions (32) and sixth in yards per catch (17.7) this season.

Collins will be eligible to return from IR in Week 10, when the Texans host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 10.

In his absence, quarterback C.J. Stroud is likely to lean even more on Stefon Diggs, the former Buffalo Bills star acquired via trade this offseason. Diggs has 31 catches for 315 yards and two scores through five games. Second-year wideout Tank Dell also figures to see an uptick in opportunities, one year after his splashy but injury-shortened debut as a big-play outlet for Stroud.

The Texans also have Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson on their receiver depth chart.