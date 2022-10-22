The 1-3-1 Houston Texans reportedly suffered another blow this week. On Saturday, ESPN reported that defensive end Jonathan Greenard suffered a calf injury in practice this week, and will be placed on injured reserve. Greenard is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks.

Greenard popped up on the injury report with the calf issue on Thursday, when he was a limited participant. He did not practice on Friday, however, as was ruled out by the team for their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In four games played this season, Greenard has recorded nine combined tackles and 1.5 sacks -- which ranks third on the team behind Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green. Greenard was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. Last year, he was Houston's sack leader with eight QB takedowns to go along with 33 combined tackles.

Houston has the second-worst defense in the league, as it allows 414.2 yards of total offense per game. Only the Detroit Lions have been worse on the defensive side of the ball. This week, the Texans defense is faced with containing Derek Carr and an offense that is refreshed coming off of its bye week. Without Greenard, Houston will need some other pieces to step up, such as Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.