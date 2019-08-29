Texans play two-on-two locker room basketball, pipe in sounds from NBA arena

The Houston Texans are getting ready to embark on the NFL regular season, but they're clearly taking some time to enjoy the process.

On Wednesday, star defensive end J.J. Watt posted a video on his Instagram story of his teammates playing a game of two-on-two basketball in the team's locker room.

Everyone has seen the two-on-two clip flying around. The clip before the one being seen is more impressive. The #Texans have a NBA sounds like a real game. De-fense! De-fense!



(Instagram:JJ Watt) pic.twitter.com/xhEKHncHiw — patrick (@PatDStat) August 28, 2019

To make the atmosphere even more exciting, the Texans had traditional basketball noises playing on the speakers in the locker room. In addition, what looks like the entire Texans roster filled the locker room to watch the two-on-two matchup and they can all be seen going wild after a dunk is thrown into a trash can, which served as the net.

The NFL season is a long grind that begins in July, when teams first report to training camp, and ends in January or February, depending on how the team's season goes. The Texans are clearly taking any opportunity to unwind before it all gets underway next week.

As long as no one gets hurt, this is fairly awesome by all standards and proves that the team isn't taking the start of the season too seriously.

Houston starts off the season by taking on the New Orleans Saints on the road on Monday Night Football. The Texans are coming off a 2018 campaign in which they compiled an 11-5 record and lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round.