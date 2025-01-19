Kris Boyd had a rough start to Saturday's 23-14 AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd, the Texans cornerback, shoved special teams coach Frank Ross after being penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct during the opening kickoff of Saturday's game.

Boyd's penalty came after he stripped Nikko Remigio on his 63-yard kickoff return. It appeared Boyd was frustrated because the Chiefs recovered the fumble, and he responded by launching his helmet in the field of play, which resulted in a penalty. It seemed like Ross was upset at Boyd for not trying to recover the ball after stripping it, which is what led to the altercation. The return and subsequent penalty put the ball on the Texans' 13-yard-line.

Despite the alteration, Boyd wasn't benched for his actions. Boyd addressed the incident after the game, confirming that his frustration stemmed from the Texans not recovering the fumble and admitting blame for not only costing his team 15 yards, but also for making physical contact with his position coach. He knows he let his emotions get the best of him.

"That's not in my character. I love everybody here. I love my coaches. I never disrespect anybody," Boyd said (via Pro Football Talk). "I love Frank, I'm a God-fearing man, I respect everybody . . . It was a little 10-second thing that happened. It's football. I never disrespect anybody. That's not my character."