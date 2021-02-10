The Houston Texans are having a hard time staying out of the news early in the 2021 offseason.

As the team tries to downplay the availability of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's reportedly requested a trade, and kicks off a new regime, headlined by first-time head coach David Culley and new leadership in the front office, it'll now have to navigate the loss of one of its longest-tenured executives after team president Jamey Rootes announced his immediate resignation on Wednesday. ProFootballTalk is reporting that Rootes' departure stems, at least in part, from tensions over the front office's recent general manager search.

According to ProFootballTalk, Rootes was set to resign last month after the work of the GM search committee (on which he served) was ignored. According to the report, Rootes was persuaded to hold off on the announcement due to recent negative publicity within the organization.

Rootes' resignation comes a week after the Texans dismissed Kevin Krajcovic, the director of football administration, as well as equipment manager Mike Parson, among others.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the moves are being questioned within the organization and throughout the league.

The club's GM search and subsequent hiring of former Patriots executive Nick Caserio, of course, is reportedly a major factor in Watson's apparent desire to leave the Texans. The quarterback was reportedly told he would be involved in the search process but was allegedly left out of key discussions, just a year after one of his closest friends and teammates, DeAndre Hopkins, was traded -- reportedly without prior warning or consultation.

Rootes, per the Texans' website, "had been one of Houston's leading executives for more than two decades." As team president, he was "responsible for all business functions of the club," including everything from sponsorship and stadium-naming rights deals to the franchise's original identity and oversight of the Houston Texans Foundation.